Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.91

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 297746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on EADSY. UBS Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.
Airbus Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58.
About Airbus
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
