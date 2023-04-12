Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.70 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 106.70 ($1.32). 1,557,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,071,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.30 ($1.30).

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 781.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Further Reading

