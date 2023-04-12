Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.63. 373,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,925. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

