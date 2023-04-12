Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,013,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,030,844. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

