Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.10. 5,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 62,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.