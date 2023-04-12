Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $1.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

