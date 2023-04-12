Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Down 0.5%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.42). 386,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 907,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.43).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.50. The company has a market cap of £824.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3,920.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphawave IP Group

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($594,427.24). In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($594,427.24). Also, insider Rosalind Singleton bought 20,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,921.92 ($24,671.11). Insiders have purchased 2,234,538 shares of company stock valued at $207,588,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.