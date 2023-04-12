Amaze World (AMZE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.23 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $43,612.01 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

