AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 11,604,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 36,993,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,231,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,640,211.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 82,136,975 shares of company stock valued at $162,630,021 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

