Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.72 million and a PE ratio of 191.22. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.40.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
