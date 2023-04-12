Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.72 million and a PE ratio of 191.22. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.40.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

