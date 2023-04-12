America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,267 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.32. The company had a trading volume of 687,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $347.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

