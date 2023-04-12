America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 5.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.