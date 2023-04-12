América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.50. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

