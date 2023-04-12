American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.65. The company had a trading volume of 114,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,506. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

