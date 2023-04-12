Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.31

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 235253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

