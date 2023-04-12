Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.38. The company had a trading volume of 645,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,844. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

