Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at TD Securities

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Anaergia Trading Down 3.9 %

Anaergia stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

