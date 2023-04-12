Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $67.78

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,847 shares of company stock worth $24,056,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $122.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

