Analysts Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) PT at $44.00

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in JOYY by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JOYY by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 576,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Stock Down 2.4 %

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Shares of YY opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also

