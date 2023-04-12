Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 116,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 103,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

