Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.77

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 124231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,027,313 shares in the company, valued at $80,346,149.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $938,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,027,313 shares in the company, valued at $80,346,149.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,388,622. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

