Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.87. 167,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

