Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,778. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

