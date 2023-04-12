Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

