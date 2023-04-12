Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.68. The stock had a trading volume of 228,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

