Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 3.7%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 15,594,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 4,090,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.46. The stock has a market cap of £54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

