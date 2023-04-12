Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 3.4%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.27. 304,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 428,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

