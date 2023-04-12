Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 3.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after buying an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after buying an additional 387,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after buying an additional 448,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 730,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,753. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

