Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:ARBKL)

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

