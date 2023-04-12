Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:ARBKL)

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $23.73.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (ARBKL)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.