ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.15. 3,283,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,606,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,398,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 364,885 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.