Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, April 14th

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Friday, April 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 14th.

Arrival Price Performance

Shares of ARVL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,148,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400,370. Arrival has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get Arrival alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrival by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Arrival by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Arrival by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.