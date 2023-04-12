Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $27.81. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 470,763 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 496,910 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

