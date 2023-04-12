Ashford Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 10.3% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

