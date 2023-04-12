Ashford Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ashford Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,269. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $261.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.