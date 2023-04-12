Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of AINC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
