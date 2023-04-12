ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.11. 227,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,573. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company has a market capitalization of $262.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.66 and its 200-day moving average is $581.80.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

