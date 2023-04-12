AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($160.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.37) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($153.56) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118.86 ($147.20).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 178 ($2.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching £118.08 ($146.23). 1,289,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6,945.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.40) and a one year high of £128.28 ($158.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is £110.69 and its 200 day moving average is £108.86.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.