AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Alexis P. Michas Acquires 66,952 Shares

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.68. AstroNova, Inc. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
