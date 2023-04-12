AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Alexis P. Michas Acquires 66,952 Shares

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.68. AstroNova, Inc. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstroNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.