Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) vs. MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Head to Head Review

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $6.97 billion 0.88 $367.49 million $1.81 16.59 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 5.27% 10.99% 4.05% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MDU Resources Group and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.71%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. The Pipeline and Midstream segment offers natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering, through regulated and non-regulated pipeline systems and processing facilities. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The Construction Services segment refers to the inside and outside specialty contracting services.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

