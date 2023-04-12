AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.88 million. AudioCodes also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.