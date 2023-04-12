Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 6.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 266,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,930,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

