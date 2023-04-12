Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 11,125 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BCE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Stories

