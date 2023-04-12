Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 2.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 645,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

