Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,328,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Biogen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.68.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,007. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

