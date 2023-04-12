Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 11,183 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 1,144,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,805,686. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

