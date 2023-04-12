Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

GIS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 304,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

