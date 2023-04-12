Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,491,769 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $85,314,000 after purchasing an additional 288,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. 246,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,573. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $88.79.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
