Autumn Glory Partners LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 364,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.