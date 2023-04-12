Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 4.1%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 91,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 579,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.