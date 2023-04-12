Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 4.1%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 91,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 579,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,120,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after purchasing an additional 334,278 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.