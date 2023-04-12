Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.77 or 0.00059397 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $182.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,227,242 coins and its circulating supply is 326,164,522 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

